Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Martinook interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 28 of 82 games this year, Martinook has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Martinook goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Martinook has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

