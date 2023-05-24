Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Fast interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Fast has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 80 games this year, Fast has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fast has posted an assist in a game 18 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fast has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fast has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 9 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.