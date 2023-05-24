Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0. The Panthers are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog 16 times this season, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Carolina has a record of 8-8, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 games.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
