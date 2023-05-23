The Minnesota Lynx (0-1) battle the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Lynx

Atlanta's 78.5 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 83.9 that Minnesota gave up to opponents.

The Dream put together a 9-5 record last season in games they scored more than 83.9 points.

Atlanta shot at a 42% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Minnesota averaged.

The Dream went 9-5 when they shot better than 43.9% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage last season (35.2%) was only 0.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota averaged (35%).

The Dream went 11-9 when shooting over 35% as a team from three-point range.

Minnesota and Atlanta rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 36.9 and 35.4 boards per game last season, respectively.

Dream Injuries