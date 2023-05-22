The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) will look for Freddie Freeman to prolong an 11-game hitting streak against the Atlanta Braves (29-17), on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (5-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

Stone will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

The 24-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

