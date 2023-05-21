Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (28-17) on Sunday, May 21, when they battle Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (-105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (5-2, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' game against the Mariners but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Braves have a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of their games).

Atlanta has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.