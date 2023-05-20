Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Noesen against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 20 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Noesen goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 4 36 Points 2 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.