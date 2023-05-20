Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has averaged 18:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 48 of 82 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Necas' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 71 Points 2 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

