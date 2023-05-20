Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Fast intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.

Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.

In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Fast goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 7 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

