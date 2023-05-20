Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Saturday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, with -145 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+125).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 51-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has gone 40-20 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
