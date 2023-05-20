The Carolina Hurricanes are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Saturday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are on top 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 77 times this season, and have gone 51-26 in those games.

Carolina has a record of 36-19 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (65.5% win percentage).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 16 of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has entered 19 games this season as an underdog by +130 or more and is 12-7 in those contests.

The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

