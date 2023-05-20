Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Saturday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are on top 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 77 times this season, and have gone 51-26 in those games.
- Carolina has a record of 36-19 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (65.5% win percentage).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 16 of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has entered 19 games this season as an underdog by +130 or more and is 12-7 in those contests.
- The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.