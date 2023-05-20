The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored (-155) in this matchup against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
BetMGM -155 +130 5.5
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Carolina's 94 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.
  • The Hurricanes are 15-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.
  • Carolina is 12-6 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
  • Florida has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+130)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143)
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+175) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.4 2.8

