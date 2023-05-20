Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 20 ET, broadcast on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-155).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 69 of 95 times.

The Hurricanes are 15-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Panthers have 10 wins in the 14 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Carolina is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Florida has 10 games this season playing as the underdog by +130 or longer, and is 8-2 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

