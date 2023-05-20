The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. The Panthers have +130 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-155).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 45 of 94 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-10).

The Panthers have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Carolina is 12-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Florida is 8-2 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

