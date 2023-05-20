The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena Saturday to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0.

Tune in to TNT to see the Hurricanes and the Panthers hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players