Braves vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will look to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Truist Park.
The Mariners have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-145). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.
Braves vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-12).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Atlanta has a 19-6 record (winning 76% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Atlanta has played in 44 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-17-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-9
|17-7
|8-7
|20-9
|18-12
|10-4
