Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Teravainen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:54 per game on the ice, is +11.

Teravainen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

Teravainen has a point in 30 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points six times.

Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 6 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.