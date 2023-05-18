You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others on the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 13.5 (-120) 10.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

Thursday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That's 4.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Thursday (10.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 4.5 (-128) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (-161)

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points per game this season, 5.5 fewer than his points prop on Thursday.

He collects 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (+100) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-118)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Thursday's prop total.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Gordon has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-115) 12.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+220)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.

Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)

The 25.5-point total set for LeBron James on Thursday is 3.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

James has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday (6.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.