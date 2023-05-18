Jordan Staal will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Staal has a point in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Staal has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple assists once.

Staal's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 31.7% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 6 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

