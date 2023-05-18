The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are the underdog (+125) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 76 times this season, and have gone 51-25 in those games.

Carolina is 40-19 (winning 67.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.