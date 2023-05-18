Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) in this game against the Panthers (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 51 of their 76 games when favored on the moneyline this season (67.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a 40-19 record (winning 67.8% of its games).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.