The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers Thursday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are listed with -145 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a 40-19 record (winning 67.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.