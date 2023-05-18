The Carolina Hurricanes ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+125) in this game against the Hurricanes (-145).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 16-9-25 in overtime games on their way to a 52-21-9 overall record.

In the 38 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-7-6 record (good for 56 points).

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 63 times, and are 52-6-5 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to record 44 points.

In the 73 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-4 (104 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

