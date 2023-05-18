Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Burns against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 47 of 82 games this year, Burns has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Burns goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 5 60 Points 5 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 3

