The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver has a 37-4 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers average fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3), but also allow fewer at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game at home, and 119.4 away.

This year the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries