Braves vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.
Braves vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-115
|-105
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Read More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have put together a 22-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).
- Atlanta has a record of 22-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).
- The Braves have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has played in 41 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-16-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|16-6
|8-7
|18-8
|16-11
|10-4
