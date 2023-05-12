Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers meet, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-1.

You can see the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 TOR 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players