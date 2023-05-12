Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Warriors beat the Lakers 121-106, led by Curry with 27 points. LeBron James was the leading scorer for the losing side with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 25 9 3 2 1 3 Anthony Davis 23 9 3 0 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 15 4 2 1 1 1

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 27 3 8 0 1 3 Andrew Wiggins 25 7 5 1 0 2 Draymond Green 20 10 4 2 1 1

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is tops on his team in rebounds per game (12.5), and also puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James paces his team in both points (28.9) and assists (6.8) per game, and also averages 8.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell leads his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gives the Warriors 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole paces the Warriors in scoring (20.4 points per game), and puts up 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson is putting up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 triples per game (first in NBA).

Draymond Green paces the Warriors in assists (6.8 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney is putting up a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 7 points and 2.5 assists, making 63% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.6 5.2 6.6 1.2 0.4 4.4 Anthony Davis LAL 21.5 13.7 2.6 1.2 3 0.3 LeBron James LAL 23 10 5 0.7 1.1 1.6 Andrew Wiggins GS 17.2 6.3 2.2 0.9 1.1 1.6 D'Angelo Russell LAL 15 3.3 5.2 0.7 0.3 2 Draymond Green GS 9.2 6.1 6.3 1.5 1 0.3

