Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Devils have +110 odds on the moneyline against the favored Hurricanes (-130).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Devils (+110)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (50-25).
- Carolina has a 44-22 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league action, conceding 210 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
