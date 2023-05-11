Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11 on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-135) in this decisive matchup with the Devils (+115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 45 of 92 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Devils have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of the time).

New Jersey has gone 3-1 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.70 2.50

