Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1. Bookmakers favor the Hurricanes in this decisive matchup, giving them -130 moneyline odds against the Devils (+110).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-130)

Hurricanes (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.4)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 15-9-24 in overtime matchups.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 62 times, and are 51-6-5 in those games (to record 107 points).

In the 24 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 21-3-0 to record 42 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 49-19-4 (102 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

