The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
  • The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 20.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9
Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5
Derrick White 11.5 -110 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.