Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.

Aho has a goal in 28 games this season out of 75 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 41 of 75 games this year, Aho has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 11 68 Points 8 36 Goals 3 32 Assists 5

