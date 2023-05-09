Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in 20 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 11 42 Points 10 18 Goals 6 24 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.