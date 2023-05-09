Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Devils have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (+130).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Devils Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
Devils Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
DraftKings -150 +130 -
BetMGM -155 +130 5.5
PointsBet -154 +130 5.5

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

  • Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 44 of 91 games this season.
  • The Devils are 13-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • This season the Hurricanes have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.
  • New Jersey is 10-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (76.9% win percentage).
  • Carolina has had moneyline odds of +130 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jack Hughes 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-139)
Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-120)
Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+130)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-128)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.7 2.8

