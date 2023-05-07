Sunday, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles and Tyler Wells, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.

Arcia has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (38.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

