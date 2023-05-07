Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 114-102 win over the 76ers, Tatum put up 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Tatum's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 30.1 25.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.9 PRA 42.5 43.5 39.7 PR 37.5 38.9 34.8 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.8



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

