Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .250.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).
