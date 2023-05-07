Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Burns has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

