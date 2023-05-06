The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG
3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM
3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM
11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 42 goals over that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.
  • With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 38 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.