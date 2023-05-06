The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .244 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 37th in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer in his last outings.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 33), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (45.5%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (63.6%), including seven multi-run games (21.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (33.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings