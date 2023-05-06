The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Warriors defeated the Lakers 127-100 on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the Warriors to the win with a team-leading 30 points. LeBron James notched 23 points in the Lakers' loss.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles has a 32-8 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 113.9 points a contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this season.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 35-15.

The Warriors are putting up 120.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (118.9).

Golden State connects on 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 36.4%.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

