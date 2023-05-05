Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet on Friday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

Jarvis has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 39 Points 5 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.