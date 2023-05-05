Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In Aho's 75 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Aho has a point in 41 games this year (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.

In 23 of 75 games this season, Aho has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 9 68 Points 6 36 Goals 2 32 Assists 4

