Jordan Staal will be in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. Fancy a bet on Staal? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In 17 of 81 games this year, Staal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Staal has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Staal has an assist in 15 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Staal's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Staal has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 9 34 Points 3 17 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

