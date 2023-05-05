Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -115 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Devils (-105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-115)
|Devils (-105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 50-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
Devils Betting Insights
- This season the Devils have been an underdog 25 times, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in league action, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- Over their past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 7.8 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.