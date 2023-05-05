The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0. The Devils are the underdog (-105) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 75 times this season, and have gone 50-25 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

