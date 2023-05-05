The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils Friday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Devils are the underdog (-105) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 50-25 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 53.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

