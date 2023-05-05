The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Devils are underdogs (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 42 of 89 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Devils have secured an upset victory in four of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Carolina is 15-10 (winning 60.0% of the time).

New Jersey has won six of its 11 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

