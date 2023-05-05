The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are favored (-110) in this matchup against the Devils (-110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 60 of 90 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-9).

The Devils have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 15-10 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

New Jersey has a record of 6-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

